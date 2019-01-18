The Dickers

PLOUGH QUIZ: On the first Thursday of the month at 7pm teams of up to six are welcome to enter at £1 per head entry fee. A prize is awarded to the winning team each month, with a hamper to be won in December by the team who have been most successful during the year. We look forward to seeing you at the quiz.

VILLAGE SHOP AND CAFÉ: Open Monday to Saturday, 7.30am to 6pm with full meals served 7.30am to 2.30pm. Snacks available during the day till 4.30pm. Sunday 9am to 3pm with full meals served 9am to 2.30pm. Do visit and sample Tess’s delicious home cooked dishes. Contact 01323 844352 www.upperdicker.com

VILLAGE GREEN: A small group meets at Upper Dicker Village Green at 4.30pm on Fridays, weather and daylight permitting, to weed and maintain the planting. Please join us if you are interested in helping. No gardening experience needed.

PARK MEAD QUIZ: Friends of Park Mead school have a Quiz Night on Saturday February 2 at 7pm in Upper Dicker village hall. Bring your own drinks, bring a friend (and a glass) for teams of up to six. Tickets £8 includes a two course hot supper. Book in advance at Park Mead School office, Dicker village shop or by email at friends@parkmead.e-sussex.sch.uk.

COFFEE MORNINGS: With book exchange are held at Dicker Village Hall from 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book Exchange or Purchase 20p.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Meeting Thursday January 31, 7.30pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall.