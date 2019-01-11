The Dickers

PARK MEAD QUIZ: Friends of Park Mead school have a Quiz Night on Saturday February 2 at 7pm in Upper Dicker village hall. Bring your own drinks, bring a friend (and a glass) for teams of up to six. Tickets £8 includes a two course hot supper. Book in advance at Park Mead School office, Dicker village shop or by email at friends@parkmead.e-sussex.sch.uk.

COFFEE MORNINGS: With book exchange are held at Dicker village hall from 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book Exchange or Purchase 20p.

CHURCH SERVICES: St Peter and St Paul, Hellingly and Holy Trinity Church, Upper Dicker regular services are: Sundays, 8am Holy Communion Hellingly, 9.15am Holy Communion, Upper Dicker 10.45am Holy Communion or Family Service on fourth Sunday, Hellingly; Thursdays 9.30am BCP Holy Communion at Hellingly. See the web for regular services and events https:\\www.hellinglychurch.org.uk

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: Next meeting Thursday January 17, 7.30pm Arlington Village Hall. Minutes of the December meeting will be circulated when available. Paper copies available at the Village Shop. See http://www.arlingtonparish.org.uk for all APC information.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Meeting Thursday January 31, 7.30pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall.