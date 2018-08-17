The Dickers

OPEN GARDEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, from 5pm until 8pm at Camberlot Hall Garden will be open for charity as part of the National Gardens Scheme. Entry is £5 and there will be wine and nibbles, children free. This is a three acre country garden with lovely views across the South Downs. Parking along Camberlot Road but some disabled parking is available near the house. Most of the garden is accessible by wheelchair. No dogs except assistance dogs please.

FLEA AND COLLECTORS: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday there is a flea and collectors fair from 9am to 5pm at Nash Street, Golden Cross.

FAMILY GAMES FEST: On Wednesday between 10.30am and 5pm go along to Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, for a great day of traditional fun and games. For those that enjoy a good old fashioned egg and spoon race, this is the day for you. There is something for all ages. Normal admission applies

DICKER DAY: This year the aim was for more games and races and a more local focus for music and activities. There were plenty of children and some brave adults who joined in the races and the tug of war. The highlight was the Wheelbarrow Obstacle Challenge thanks to Paradise Park for lending the wheelbarrows. This will be back bigger and better for next year. Music was provided by the ever exuberant Harmonie Concert Band, then jazz and vocal groups from Bede’s entertained us with some great numbers and Milly Cranston rounded off the afternoon with her talented singing. There was great food and drink, time to sit and chat or try to win something on the raffle or the Barrow of Booze and all under a blue sky. A big thank you to all those who gave so much time and energy to make Dicker Day such a happy and successful event. Thanks to all those staff at Bede’s who organised the student’s participation in various events, provided equipment and cut the grass, and to the Village Hall team for providing the tea and snacks.