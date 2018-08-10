The Dickers

OPEN GARDEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 4pm and on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm Camberlot Hall Garden will be open in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Saturday with stalls and refreshments. Serving until 3.30pm.

All monies raised during the day will go the hospice. No entry fee, but donations to the Hospice please. On Sunday it is also open for the National Garden Scheme. Tea and cakes. Entry adults £5, children free.

OBERON’S CURE: At Michelham Priory on Sunday, The Rude Mechanical Theatre Co bring us Oberon’s Cure. In this prequel to A Midsummer Night’s Dream an old goat of a fairy is not capable of resisting a beautiful young ‘ooman woman.

Now when has that not been in the news recently. But the waspish Hippolyta, running amok in the forest, is more than a match for him.

Love is thwarted as the human and fairy worlds collide. But will it triumph in the end? A funny and at times deeply romantic play about how we deal with desire. Picnics from 6pm for 7.15pm start. Tickets: £16 with a range of concessions from www.therudemechanical theatre.co.uk or (01323) 844224.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Special event days coming up are Wildlife this Wednesday. A day full of wildlife activities on Michelham Priory’s picturesque island. This fantastic event provides a great opportunity for visitors of all ages to get up close to nature. Visitors will have the chance to get up close to snakes, lizards and more.

The fun doesn’t end there. Explore with a nature trail and enjoy activities throughout the stunning grounds and gardens pond dipping, bug hunting, and face painting at a small extra charge. Children’s trail all day. Prize available on completion.

Bring your little explorers along for a day of discoveries. Look out for Family Games Fest on Wednesday August 22, Superhero day on Monday August 27. For more details visit www.sussexpast.co.uk.