The Dickers

PIRATES & PRINCESSES: Michelham Priory have a Pirates and Princesses Day on Wednesday. Usual admission opening times apply. Visit www.sussexpast.co.uk for more information.

OPEN GARDEN: Camberlot Hall Garden will be open on Saturday 11 August, 11am to 4pm in aid of St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, stalls and refreshments. Serving until 3.30pm. All monies raised during the day will go the hospice. No entry fee, but donations to the Hospice please. It is also open on Sunday 12 August from 2-5pm for the National Garden Scheme. Tea and cakes. Adults £5, children free.

THE FIRE IN UPPER DICKER: The Plough pub has set up a fund for the three families whose homes were destroyed in the fire. There is a large collecting bucket in the pub for cash donations and there is also an online website if people find that easier. The link is: https://www.gofundme.com/4k uwzfamilies-in-need The Plough is also collecting goods and Angelena Churcher has just told me that the families now have keys to temporary accommodation in Hailsham and so are now ready to take large furniture items as well. No white goods are required. Please check with the Plough before delivering goods or furniture.

DICKER DAY: This year the aim was for more games and races and a more local focus for music and activities. There were plenty of children and some brave adults who joined in the races and the tug of war. The highlight was the Wheelbarrow Obstacle Challenge thanks to Paradise Park for lending the wheelbarrows. This will be back bigger and better for next year. Music was provided by the ever exuberant Harmonie Concert Band, then jazz and vocal groups from Bede’s entertained us with some great numbers and Milly Cranston rounded off the afternoon with her talented singing. There was great food and drink, time to sit and chat or try to win something on the raffle or the Barrow of Booze and all under a blue sky. A big ‘thank you’ to all those who gave so much time and energy to make Dicker Day such a happy and successful event. Thanks to all those staff at Bede’s who organised the student’s participation in various events, provided equipment and cut the grass, and to the Village Hall team for providing the tea and snacks