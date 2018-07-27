The Dickers

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show is tomorrow, Saturday, at 2.30pm, Arlington Village Hall. Prize giving at 4pm. As well as the usual categories, new this year is the Scarecrow Class. Tea and cakes will be served during the afternoon.

CRAFT SHOW: The Sussex Guild Craft Show is on at Michelham Priory from Friday August 3 through Sunday August 5 from 10am to 5pm. The show is of contemporary crafts from local artists on show and for sale. For more details visit www.sussexpast.co.uk.

PIRATES AND PRINCESSES: Michelham Priory have a Pirates and Princesses Day on Wednesday August 8. Shiver me timbers. Do not miss this golden opportunity to come ashore and be a pirate or princess for the day on Michelham’s bountiful island. Treasure hunts, games for all ages and much more. Ships ahoy matey.