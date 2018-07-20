The Dickers

FIRE: The Plough has set up a fundraising web site for the three families whose homes were destroyed in the fire last Friday. The link is https://www.gofundme .com/4kuwz-families-in-need

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show is on Saturday July 28, 2.30pm, Arlington Village Hall. Prize giving at 4pm. Entries close July 25 (late entries to noon Friday at double entry fee). Classes for vegetables, fruit, flowers, flower arranging, cookery, children’s classes, craftwork and photos. There will be a visitors’ vote for Best in Show; a quiz and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin. Tea and cakes will be served during the afternoon. New this year: Special Scarecrow Class. Please display your scarecrow outside your house anytime from July 1 to include an advertisement for the show (using the first lines at the top of this item). Then bring your scarecrow to Arlington Village Hall on Friday evening July 27 by 7pm for judging. Scarecrows will be on display during the Show the following day. Copies available in the Village Shop.

ARCHEOLOGY DAY: On Wednesday from 10.30am to 4.30pm you can be an archaeologist for the day at Michelham Priory. Get stuck in with a whole heap of exciting hands-on activities, finds processing, living history and incredible displays for all ages. Join archaeologists and experts as they hunt for finds in the trial trench. Free children’s trail and activities throughout the day. Plenty to do inside and out. Usual admission price applies.