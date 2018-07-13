The Dickers

OPEN GARDEN: Date for your diary: Camberlot Hall Garden will be open on Saturday August 11, 11am to 4pm in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, stalls and refreshments. No entry fee, but donations to the Hospice please. Sunday August 12, 2pm to 5pm for the National Garden Scheme. Tea and cake. Adults £5, children free. Saturday August 18, 5pm to 8pm for the National Garden Scheme. Wine and nibbles. Adults £5, children free. Parking along Camberlot Road but some disabled parking is available near the house. Most of the garden is accessible by wheelchair. No dogs except assistance dogs please.

CLASSIC VEHICLE SHOW: On Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15,y from 10.30am to 5pm, the stunning grounds of Michelham Priory provide a beautiful venue for a display of more than 100 classic cars. Vehicles on display show the evolution of motoring from the early horseless carriages to the recent classics. There really is something for everyone. Make the most of your visit by visiting the working forge and exploring the main house. The café is open all day serving freshly made lunches, light snacks and drinks. The seasonal Plot to Plate menu will also be available, using fresh home-grown ingredients picked each morning from our own kitchen garden, when available. No visit is complete without a trip to the Dovecote Shop where you will find a range of artisan and locally sourced products including honey from the Priory’s own hives and flour ground at the mill. If you would like to register a vehicle for the show, please contact the Michelham Office on 01323 844224. Normal admission applies.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show is on Saturday July 28, 2.30pm, Arlington Village Hall. Prize giving at 4 pm. Entries close July 25 (late entries to noon Friday at double entry fee).