The Dickers

GARDEN TOUR: This is a Seasonal 90-minute tour followed by home-made soup and a roll in the café tomorrow, Saturday, 11am to 12.30pm. To book email adminmich@sussexpast.co.uk.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: On Saturday July 14 at 9am the Men’s monthly breakfast from Hellingly Parish is at Chapter 12, Hailsham. Guest speaker is Dave Vaughan Letting Off Steam. Breakfast £8.50 per head. Please book by emailing csa.hellingly@gmail.com or 01323 840915.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting is on Thursday July 19 at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall. Draft minutes of May 17 Annual Parish Council meeting are available in the Village Shop or visit http://www.arlington parish.org.uk for all APC information.

PLANNING MATTERS: The Local Plan was due to be presented to Wealden’s Local Plan Committee on July 5, its Planning Committee (North and South) on July 6 and its Full Council on July 18. Details of the Plan should be on the Wealden District Council website the week before each Meeting.’ Extract from May 17, APC minutes A27 Upgrade. This is being discussed by the APC at its July 19 meeting.

FOLK AND ALE GROUP: From July 6 to 8 at Upper Dicker Village Hall local residents are welcome at the entertainment sessions on Friday from 7pm until midnight and on Saturday from noon to 3 pm and then 7pm to midnight and Sunday from noon to 3 pm.

DICKER VILLAGE GREEN: It is hoped that you like the new planting and benches on the Village Green. If you would like to help with maintaining it, please come along to the Green on Friday July 13 at 4pm and have a chat about what you might do. No need to be an experienced gardener or to make a regular commitment. In the meantime, if you are passing and see a weed, or a rose that could do with dead-heading, please feel free to do it. The herbs are there for all to use, so do help yourselves and pull a weed at the same time.