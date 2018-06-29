The Dickers

VILLAGES MUSIC FESTIVAL: Stockhausen: This afternoon, Friday, at St Bartholomew, Church Lane, Chalvington at 4pm for a performance and talk. Tickets are £5. Baroque: Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a solo flute recital at St Bartholomew, Church Lane, Chalvington at 11am. Tickets are £5. Grand Finale: All Saints Church, Laughton from 6pm for 6.15pm start on Sunday. There will be choir, soloists, instrumentalists and more. Tickets £12.50, students free. For tickets and details of both these events visit www.villages musicfestival.org or contact (01323) 811835.

VILLAGE MARKET: The Arlington village market and coffee morning is on Tuesday from 10am to 11.30am.

CROCHET WORKSHOP: This beginners event is at Michelham Priory at 10.30am on Tuesday. For more details visit www.sussexpast.co.uk or telephone (01323) 844224.

GARDEN TOUR: The Head Gardener of Michelham Priory will take you round the grounds and tell you all about how the gardens are made so enjoyable and what his work entails. This is a Seasonal 90-minute tour followed by home-made soup and a roll in the café on Saturday 7 July, 11am to 12.30pm. Previous tours include Behind the Scenes at Michelham Priory, covering seasonal jobs, taking cuttings, sowing seeds, dividing up plants and picking produce if available. Potted up plants or vegetables to take home. Tours begin at 11am and prices are £17 Non-Members, £12 Sussex Archaeological Society Members, £12 Friends of Michelham Priory. Price includes entrance to the house and grounds. Please book in advance, numbers are limited. To book email adminmich@sussexpast.co.uk. Please remember, No dogs in the house and gardens. Assistance dogs only.

BLUEBELL WALK: Urgent work has been carried out in Beatons Wood to clear cleavers before they seeded, as this

weed is insidiously establishing itself around Beatons Wood and becomes apparent as the bluebells die down. It is an annual, so the task has been to try and remove it before seeds are shed, which has been quite a tedious task but which success will hopefully be evident next year!

If you want to know more about cleavers and the problem it causes visit https://www.gardenersworld.com/how-to/solve-problems/cleavers/.