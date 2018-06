BARN DANCE: This evening, Friday, from 6.30pm to 11pm in the Elizabethan Great Barn of Michelham Priory.

Tickets £30 per adult, £15 per child (aged 3 to 12 years) or £90 per family ticket for two adults and two children. Under 3s go free. All profits made from the ticket sales go towards the care and upkeep of Michelham Priory. If you would like more information visit http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.