The Dickers

CYCLE SPEEDWAY: Neil Hollebon reported the new gate that was installed recently has a post loose, the clerk would arrange for the contractor to repair. Full team for the season ahead but still need new recruits. It was reported that youths have been smoking drugs during the evenings at the Lower Dicker Recreation Ground, this would be reported to the police.

HOMEFRONT WEEKEND: At Michelham Priory tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm you can step back in time to the 1940s as Michelham Priory pays tribute to the war years with displays, activities and entertainment.

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Council next meet on Thursday at 7.30pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall.

BARN DANCE: This is on Friday June 22 from 6.30pm to 11pm in the Elizabethan Great Barn of Michelham Priory. Tickets £30 per adult, £15 per child (aged 3 to 12 years) or £90 per family ticket for two adults and two children. Under 3s go free. All profits made from the ticket sales go towards the care and upkeep of Michelham Priory. If you would like more information visit http://sussex past.co.uk/events.