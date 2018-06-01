The Dickers

FLY FISHERS NEWS: The annual match of the Eastbourne and District Fly Fishers v the Sussex Branch of the Fly Dressers Guild, took place at Arlington Reservoir on Sunday May 6. Glorious conditions greeted the 20 or so anglers participating in this annual event, which as usual was fished from the boats. A clear blue sky and strong sunshine all day and virtually no wind at the start, this increased to a very light south easterly breeze later in the day. It was warm, shirtsleeve weather. In fact and in view of the conditions, with a very clear full reservoir and very few fish showing on the surface, many expected the day to be tough going, but this did not prove to be the case, as the fishing was excellent. With a total of 103 fish being caught, all rainbows, most being around the 2lb mark, weighing 207lb 7oz, all but seven anglers achieved their six fish limit. Top rod on the day was Andy Wood of the Fly Dressers - his 6 fish weighing in at 13lb 5oz, while the heaviest fish of 5lb 1oz was caught by 15 year David Carden of the EDFFC. The Fly Dressers’ Ray Burt had the dubious honour of catching the smallest fish at 1lb 5oz and netted a bottle of wine for his efforts, although there were several running him close with fish just an ounce or two heavier. As last year, the team competition was quite tight. The Fly Dressers again retained the trophy with their catch of 54 fish for a weight of 107lb 8oz and EDFFC unfortunately coming a close second with 49 fish for 99lb 15oz. A raffle on the day raised a total of £111 which will, as usual, be donated to the Prostate Cancer Research charity. Thanks are due to all who donated the many prizes and bought tickets.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Events at Michelham Priory in June are on Tuesday June 5, Volunteer Recruitment Day from 11am to 1.30pm. Michelham Priory is looking for people to join their team of passionate volunteers to help in the shop, mill, gardens and education team at this stunning historic house and gardens. You don’t need to have experience, just be reliable, friendly, flexible, keen to learn, they will provide the training. Go along for a cup of tea to find out more from the staff and existing volunteers. Call Lindsay or Helen on 01323 844224 or email adminmich@ sussexpast.co.uk

Saturday June 16 from 10.30am to 5pm is Homefront weekend. Step back in time to the 1940s as Michelham Priory pays tribute to the war years with displays, activities and entertainment. Discover the role Michelham played during World War II when it hosted evacuees and visit the display gallery in the main house. Traditional 1940s music and entertainment in the Tudor barn. Come and see the many veteran vehicles parked around the grounds and chat with the owners. Activities for children throughout the day. Artefact handling. Watch out for wartime characters. Wartime themed products available in the Dovecote Shop. Normal admission applies.

On Friday June 22 there is a Barn Dance from 6.30pm to 11pm. This will be a fabulous evening of barn dancing and feasting in the stunning Elizabethan Great Barn. The gates will open at 6.30pm for exploring the site followed by a tremendous hog roast buffet served from 7pm. The barn dancing will begin at 8pm with the brilliant Brighton Ceilidh Collective and the final dance will end at 11pm. Between dance sets you will have the chance to explore the beautiful gardens and moat terrace walks on the Michelham Priory estate and watch the sun go down over Priory mansion. Ticket prices are £30 per adult, £15 per child (aged 3 to 12 years) or £90 per family ticket for two adults and two children. Under 3s go free. All profits made from the ticket sales go towards the care and upkeep of Michelham Priory. If you would like more information please contact Hannah at weddingslewes@ sussexpast.co.uk. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events