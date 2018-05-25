The Dickers

MICHELHAM CONNECTIONS: On Sunday Richard Goldsmith will be giving a talk in the Elizabethan Barn of Michelham Priory at 1.30pm about the Canadian soldiers that stayed at Michelham Priory and in Hailsham during the war the connections between Hailsham’s history of ropemaking and its links to the Rope Museum at Michelham Priory. £3 members, £4 non-members in addition to standard admission to the grounds and gardens in advance 01323 833224 or on the day.

NATIONAL RURAL CRIME SURVEY: The National Rural Crime Survey three years ago revealed the huge cost of crime to rural communities, both financial and in terms of public confidence and fear of crime. The National Rural Crime Network produced a series of recommendations and, in many areas, including Sussex, the police took steps to improve matters. In late 2017, Sussex Police appointed Temporary Superintendent Emma Brice and Sergeant Tom Carter as dedicated leads for rural crime, to address the vulnerabilities and crime types which are specific to rural areas given there are certain types of crime and areas of vulnerability which impact rural communities and businesses differently from those in urban areas. The focus this year is whether rural crime continues to be underreported because of a national feeling by one in four people, that there is little point. This was an uncomfortable thing to hear, for all those involved in protecting rural areas, so three years on, the question is being asked again to find out whether people are more willing to report crime and if they feel safer. It is vital that the voice of rural communities is heard by Police to Government and if you have your say this will help build a clear picture of crime in rural Sussex and to understand the impact it has. Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner is urging anyone who lives, works or visits our rural communities to respond and have their voice heard. Alongside other measures, the responses to this survey will help to ensure that Sussex Police meets the needs of our rural communities. The survey is available now at www.nationalrural crimenetwork.net/survey and is open for submissions until Sunday June 10.

AUTHOR VISIT: The Upper Dicker Book Club has invited local author, Annabel Abbs, to give a talk about her first novel, The Joyce Girl, at Arlington village hall on Tuesday at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be provided, all welcome, no ticket required.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: The Arlington and Dicker Produce and Flower show takes place on Saturday July 28 at 2.30pm at Arlington Village Hall. Last month the children’s classes were published and here are the two remaining classes. The complete schedule with all classes and the entry form will appear next month. Section D class is Flower Arrangements (may include accessories) entitled A Favourite Book, A Miniature (not to exceed 6” overall), A Whiter Shade of Pale. Class Section E is Cookery, Hedgerow Spirit, Hummus, 5 Cheese Straws, A Brewed Ginger Beer, A Pot of Jam (not less than ½lb.), A Pot of Chutney or Pickle, A Pot of Lemon Curd (not less than ½lb), A Victoria Sponge (using 3 eggs) in a 7 or 8-inch tin, Individual Summer Pudding, Tart, Sourdough Loaf, 4 Flapjacks. If you would like to enter or just admire people’s entries, come along but if you are entering you must pick up a booking form when published. Details to follow.