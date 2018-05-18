The Dickers

MICHELHAM CONNECTIONS: There is to be a talk by local historian Richard Goldsandmith on the connections between Michelham Priory and the nearby town of Hailsham to be held in the Elizabethan Barn on Sunday May 27 at 1.30pm to 3pm. Richard will talk about the Canadian soldiers that stayed at Michelham Priory and in Hailsham during the war. He will also speak about Hailsham’s history of ropemaking and the links to the Rope Museum at Michelham Priory among other things. Ticket £3 Members of Sussex Archaeological Society or Friends of Michelham Priory, £4 non-members. All money raised helps with the upkeep of Michelham Priory House Gardens £4. Standard admission still applies. Tickets available to purchase in advance or via Michelham Priory Gatehouse on the day. Phone 01323 844224.