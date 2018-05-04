The Dickers

BLUEBELL TRAIL UPDATE: Open daily from 10am to 5pm until May 13. The bluebells are now in their full glory. Charities this week are Arlington village hall and St Pancras’ church Saturday to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Hellingly Primary School PTA, Thursday and Friday Herons Ghyll RDA Riding School Carriage Riding for Disabled and on the final Saturday and Sunday Cancer Research UK. For more information about the walks and which charities are being supported each day, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington BN26 6SH, near Abbots Wood car park. Follow the signs. You can also support the Action Medical Research for Children book room every day, The RSPB have a stall every weekend, Hailsham Pavilion have a stall every day and the Sussex Wildlife Trust have a stall at weekends only.

DOG SHOW: The Berwick Obedience Dog Show is on Sunday at Dicker Village Hall, Coldharbour Road. Entries from 11am, show noon to 12.30pm. There will be pedigree and novelty classes. The event is in aid of Sussex Pet Rescue.

ANCIENT CRAFTS: The festival is at Michelham Priory on bank holiday Monday, May 7, and is a unique opportunity to get hands on with a fabulous range of early craft techniques. It is the 29th Ancient Crafts Festival which showcases a range of craft techniques throughout the centuries. This is your opportunity to make and take away with you copies of a range of early artefacts. Try your hand at making a prehistoric pot, turn your hand to Iron Age wood turning, have ago at the earliest craft of all, flint knapping, try using a reconstruction Iron age loom and learn about early dyeing. The centre piece of this year’s activities will be the unique opportunity to have a go at helping to make a small Bronze Age building out of a mixture of oak, hazel and willow. Their award winning blacksmith will be giving demonstrations and there will be displays of Saxon and Roman crafts with something for everyone and a unique opportunity for you to join in and get hands on working with some experts and specialists across a range of areas. There will also be a showcase of local archaeological discoveries and you will be able to handle a range of original local material which has been found in Sussex over recent years. There are activities, fun and real learning for all ages. Normal admission applies. There is no extra charge for activities.