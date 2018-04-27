The Dickers

ARLINGTON BLUEBELL TRAIL: Open daily from 10am to 5pm until May 13. When I visited last week, the first bluebells are just appearing and I would predict will be showing their full glory right now. Charities this week are Canine Partners Saturday and Sunday, Cruse Bereavement Care Monday, Hailsham Old Pavilion Society Tuesday and Wednesday, Rotary Club of Seaford Thursday and Friday. For more information about the walks and which charities are being supported each day, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington, near Abbots Wood car park. Follow the signs.

DOG SHOW: The Berwick Obedience Dog Show is on Sunday May 6 at Dicker Village Hall, Coldharbour Road. Entries from 11am, show noon to 12.30pm. There will be pedigree and novelty classes. The event is in aid of Sussex Pet Rescue.

MILLS WEEKEND: At Michelham Priory on Saturday May 12 and 13 hear the history of the watermill. Fascinating talks from the experts. For full details see the web at http://sussexpast .co.uk/events