The Dickers

ARLINGTON BLUEBELL TRAIL: Open daily from 10am to 5pm until mid-May. The white wood anemones look amazing, but when walking round you can see the first bluebells appearing. If the forecast is correct and a sunny and warm week lies ahead, the bluebells should rapidly appear. Today is the last of the Hailsham Lions raising money through running the event and café, followed by the Hailsham Rotary Club this weekend, Foodbank on Monday, East Sussex Foster Care Association on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Samaritans Thursday and Friday. For more information about the walks and which charities are being supported each day, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington, near Abbots Wood car park. Follow the signs.

ST GEORGE DAY QUIZ: This is tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm for a prompt start of 7.30pm, in Upper Dicker Village Hall. The cost will be £7.50, which includes a buffet supper. Money raised is for the church. To book, please contact Herbie 01323 844522, or Liz 01323 841541. Many thanks.

FLY FISHERS CLUB: Our Latest news. Congratulations to everyone at a great day out for the club visit to Arlington Reservoir on Saturday April 7. Participants drove through a heavy rain shower on their way to the venue on the second visit of the year for the annual competition for the Peter Deane Trophy. Fortunately the rain stopped on arrival to leave a dry warm day with a very light southerly breeze initially, which unfortunately increased in the late morning making casting difficult in the more exposed areas of the reservoir, although the wind did die down somewhat in the afternoon.

Nevertheless, it proved to be another superb days fishing, with an excellent turnout of 20 members attending. All caught, with no less than 16 achieving their four fish limit for a total catch of 70 fish, all rainbows, with a total weight of 123lb 1oz. No really large fish were captured, most being around the 2lb mark and giving a good account of themselves, really fighting well in the clear water as reservoir fish always do, the best being a fish of 2lb 5oz, captured by John Whitlock and Mike Richardson, the latter also having the top weight with his four fish bag of 8lb 4oz. For enquiries about the club contact Robin White at robinwrwhite@aol.com