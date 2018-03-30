The Dickers

SPRING FESTIVAL: Michelham Priory Spring Festival has started already and runs through to Sunday April 15. Tour the Priory gardens and enjoy the magnificent colourful carpets of tulips and daffodils as the Priory’s lawns and flowerbeds burst into spring. Follow children’s spring-themed trails around the house and gardens. During the Easter holidays from Friday March 30 to Monday April 2 there is a fun-packed family event. Follow the Easter trail around the house and gardens: this year’s theme is Easter customs and traditions. Have a go at making Easter bonnets. Plenty of craft activities and face painting in the Great Barn as well as entertainment from children’s performer Crazee Hazee all Easter weekend Friday to Easter Monday. Normal admission applies.

EASTER SERVICES: The Dicker: Good Friday: Morning Prayer. Easter Day: 9.15am Holy Communion.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: On Saturday April 7 and the first Saturday of every month, is the village market at Chiddingly village hall (by the church) starts at 10am to noon. They have delicious pies and cakes, meat, preserves, plants, jewellery, woodwork, greetings cards, knits and lots more as well as Refreshments.

ARLINGTON BLUEBELL TRAIL: This annual event, now in its 46th year will be starting on Saturday April 7 until May 13 and is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Local charities will be taking turns in running the tea rooms and the gate. If you go regularly during the season, you can get a season ticket. Since 1972 the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail based at Bates Green Farm has developed into seven interesting walks over three working farms. One of the walks of 2/3 mile (1100 meters) through Beatons Wood has been made suitable for wheelchair users. This is where you see white anemones followed by the vistas of bluebells, established over centuries. On this walk there are seats for you to enjoy the peace and tranquility of this oak and hornbeam wood. Along the walks there are signs illustrating the flora and fauna of the countryside for your information. At neighbouring Parkwood Farm (2.75 mile walk there and back), milking of the large dairy herd can be seen from a special viewing gallery every afternoon between 3pm and 5pm. At Primrose Farm there is a horse livery, also this is where the young cattle are reared. For more information visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. The Bluebell Trail is at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Lane, Arlington near Abbots Wood car park. Follow the signs.

GARDEN TOUR: On Saturday April 7 you can enjoy a tour around the gardens of Michelham Priory with the Head Gardener from 11am to 12.30pm. Book on 01323 844224.