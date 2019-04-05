SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club meet every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along for tea, coffee, cakes and a chat. It’s free, but donations are always welcome.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of every month from 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre. There are over 50 members who enjoy speakers, demonstrations, Christmas get-together, August garden party plus outings to theatres, local events etc. Contact P Winton email: wintoncp@tiscali.co.uk phone: 01273 585208.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

COFFEE MORNING: Bereavement Support Group Coffee Morning on the second Wednesday of each month from 10am to noon at the Civic Centre. Bereavement can be a lonely journey so come and meet other people who are in the same situation as you in a friendly and informal setting.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Saltdean Residents Association have quarterly meetings at Saltdean Community Hall/St Nicholas Church Hall. Chair Jon Ray; secretary Cathy Gallagher; treasurer Fergal Gallagher. Email: saltdeanra@gmail.com

CELEBRATION: Mayor’s Celebration Evening. The Mayor, Cllr Daryll Brindley, invites you to his end of term informal celebration evening at the Civic Centre Saturday April 13 at 7.30pm. Live music will feature the ever popular Mayor’s Misfits, Brian Page and Tim Secrett (last seen here at the Queen’s 90th birthday event in 2016). A tasty buffet will be provided and a pay bar with tickets at just £8 per person. Fancy dress as a celebrity is optional. Ring 01273 589777 or go to the Civic Centre reception to buy tickets.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday, 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting, relevant to that Committee.

FOOTNOTES: Suitable booted and suited against the chill of a spring morning, and accompanied by the assistant’s assistant gardener. Chaplin, I prepared to spend a few hours in the garden. The sun was warm to my face from a clear sky as I settled to clearing early sprouting weeds from around the base of the climbing roses. These days, apart from ordering fresh bulbs and plants, weeding is about the only thing I am permitted to do, the gardener being extremely possessive about his domain. I am very happy about that mainly because I know little or nothing about gardening, and have in the past, confused early showing plants for weeds, tossing them on the compost heap, from where they had to be rescued and replanted. After it had been patiently explained to me that the large shrub I had recently purchased from the garden centre, had been planted upside down, I gave up and surrendered the garden to his care. I have employed my present gardener for some years and the gardens front, side and back are a tribute to his skills. The lawns remain neat and cut and the bushes and shrubs kept pruned back. All I have to do is a small amount of weeding and make the tea, a situation that suits me admirably. I am not as bad as my father, who, surveying the back garden of a house we had just bought in London, remarked, ‘we’ll soon have that concreted over’. Needless to say, my outraged mother intervened, and the garden remained a garden. I left home at sixteen and lived in a succession of bedsits, flats until eventually purchasing a house with a small garden. But by that time I had a partner who loved gardening and spent hours keeping our little patch flourishing with flowers and shrubs. Indeed one of the major reasons for moving where I now live was because of the gardens attached to it. Sadly, five years later, via Pulmonary Fibrosis, my partner went to a garden beyond the star line, and I was left with gardens that I was determined not to neglect, hence the gardener. The small amount of weeding that I do, absolves me from any feeling of guilt, when, during the summer months I am stretched out in a lounger, basking in the sun. The weeding finished, myself and Chaplin retired to the kitchen for coffee for me and milk for him. Go safely wherever your journeys take you and have a good week.