SUPPORT GROUP: Breast Cancer Support Group meeting on the first Wednesday of each month from 1pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. A friendly, informal meeting for all women with an experience of breast cancer. Contact email: bcsgroup@btinternet.com phone: 07754 546798.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

SENIOR TEA CLUB: The Deans Senior Tea Club meet every Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along for tea, coffee, cakes and a chat. It’s free, but donations are always welcome.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Telscombe Residents Association Chair Pat Bowman 01273 583213; Vice-Chair Linda Paddock 01273 587853; Secretary Chris Bowman 01273 583213. Monthly meetings on the first Thursday of each month from 7.15pm to 9.15pm in the Civic Centre.

MAYOR’S CELEBRATION EVENING: The Mayor, Cllr Daryll Brindley, invites you to his end of term informal celebration evening at the Civic Centre, Saturday April 13 at 7.30pm. Live music will feature the ever popular Mayor’s Misfits, Brian Page and Tim Secrett (last seen here at the Queen’s 90th birthday event in 2016). A tasty buffet will be provided and a pay bar with tickets at just £8 per person. Fancy dress as a celebrity is optional. Ring 01273 589777 or go to the Civic Centre reception to buy tickets.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Amenities and Civic Centre Committee meet on Monday, 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting, relevant to that committee.

FOOTNOTES: ‘Nooooo’, was the anguished cry of my father, when, at the age of eight, he found me busily screwing my ‘soapbox’ car together with one of his precious wood chisels. It was an early indication that I and technical equipment had no compatibility. Neither was I ever adept with any mechanical device. I can still hear the howls of laughter when I was discovered having to use the car manual to change the windscreen wipers on my first car. My attempts at DIY were doomed always to failure. My partner, surveying my efforts at paperhanging, said diplomatically, ‘Well, I am sure it will look wonderful when it is finished’, as another piece of paper peeled dismally off the wall, where I had pasted it a few minutes earlier. The end result of all this of course, was that trades people had to be eventually brought in to either put right or complete whatever work I had begun, usually to sniggers of, ‘who did this then?’ All these thoughts were in my mind as I studied the pitifully basic instructions that had accompanied my new mobile phone. I had decided to finally give up on my old ‘steam and whistles’ mobile and swop it for the sleek, slim and very modern device that now sat smugly on my desk. Buoyed up by my success the previous day in fitting a web camera to the new computer, I began fiddling with the phone. Forty-eight hours and several calls to the help line later, and after swearing to Chaplin, ‘that damned thing goes back in the morning’, I had mastered the basics. A week later I could perform all the tasks I needed to do and had decided to keep this latest piece of electronic wizardry. The turning point being perhaps a neighbour, who, after listening to my trials and tribulations with it, suggested that perhaps I might be too old for such things as computers etc., commenting, ’I know I am’. Nothing could have spurred me on more than that remark, mercifully offset by a group of students the following day, one of whom correctly remarked. ‘You have never really got past fourteen have you?’ after I had related to them a particularly ribald adventure of my youth. I am now able to use the thing to my satisfaction and life has returned to normal. Have a good week and go safely wherever your journeys take you.