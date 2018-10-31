COUNCILLORS SURGERY: First Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local councillors.

SUPPORT GROUP: Breast Cancer Support Group meet on the first Wednesday of each month from 1pm to 3.30pm at the Civic Centre. Contact email: bcsgroup@btinternet.co

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

YOUTH THEATRE: Peacehaven and Newhaven Youth Theatre meet every Monday, 4pm to 5pm for ages 5 to 7 year, 5pm to 6pm for ages 8 years and over, at the Civic Centre. Your local, friendly drama club with a professional touch. Contact Zoe Giles email: pnytyouththeatre@outlook.com phone: 07729 583 264.

FOOTNOTES: The lawns have had the last cut of the year. The windfalls collected for the final time. The summerhouse locked up until summer days return, and the picnic table concealed under its winter cover, until it too will emerge in warmer days. I watched a dormouse scurrying past me amongst the fallen leaves, intent on getting home to a nest somewhere in the nearby bramble covered bank, with one anxious eye open for Chaplin, fast asleep in the kitchen. A small frog, bug- eyed, gazing at me with that outraged expression they have, hopped back into the undergrowth, returning, presumable to the garden pond that was his home. There is now a chill in the air most days and certainly in the evenings. The clocks are due to go back soon, always the harbinger of approaching winter, leaving the world to darkness and to me, to quote Thomas Grey. I have always loved the English climate as it changes from spring through summer into autumn and then winter, and I know there are those who say the edges get blurred these days, but the times of spring and summer remain favourites of mine. I once had a friend, who, like me had faced a desperate and near death crisis in her life some years before, who would always wax lyrical about Spring. ‘All that wonderful new life darling’, she would say. ‘Everything green and new and growing’ Fortunately, she was to see many Springs before her last one. But now Winter beckons, the central heating is firmly on, there are books to be read in case of dross on the TV. Chaplin is stretched out, no doubt dreaming of past adventures, or maybe those to come. The curtains are drawn, the armchair awaits and a talented soul on the radio is playing Chopin, Nocturne op 9 no 2. Absolute bliss. Have a great week, go safely and enjoy yourselves.