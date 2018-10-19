YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

YOUTH THEATRE: Peacehaven and Newhaven Youth Theatre meet every Monday, 4pm to 5pm for ages 5 to 7 year, 5pm to 6pm for ages 8 years and over, at the Civic Centre. Your local, friendly drama club with a professional touch. Contact Zoe Giles email: pnytyouththeatre@outlook.com phone: 07729 583 264.

BINGO EVENING: Friday October 26, 6.45pm for 7pm start in the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

HALLOWEEN PARTY: Saturday October 27, 7pm to 9pm in the Civic Centre. Come along and enjoy the fun at our kids party. Ticket price £3 per person (adult and child) to include a hot dog and soft drink. Party games and entertainment provided by Unique Kids Parties. Contact email: enquiries@telscombetowncouncil.gov.uk phone: 01273 589777.

FOOTNOTES: With the prospect of another 450 houses being built at the back of Peacehaven, thus, at the rate of two cars most households, putting another 700 to 900 cars per day accessing the A259, I am seriously considering giving up the car again. I did make this decision some time ago, but after a trip on a bus into Brighton, where I was thrown about like a sack of potatoes as the driver demonstrated his accelerate hard and brake even harder system of driving, and where my fingers had to be prised from the chromium pole I was clinging in terror to, I had decided to remain with Maud, my small and very reliable car. I only make very few journeys these days, mainly to Eastbourne or Brighton or the station at Lewes if I am venturing into London. Another reason for clinging onto Maud, is it’s very convenient for carting Chaplin to the vet for his yearly check-ups. To say nothing of the times that I have to be at my doctors sometimes very early in the morning. And of course, for the odd occasion when I run out of milk, or the paper boy leaves me off his round and I have to collect it myself. One alternative I did consider was a mobility scooter, but I have this terrible problem being old, and not admitting or identifying with it. In my head I am fourteen and the thought of joining the ranks of those I see hurtling around the pavements fills me with dread. There will be those who will say ‘walk’ and you will be joining a long queue of nurses, doctors, chiropodists, et al, in doing so. I suspect it has now taken the place of the once obligatory, ‘How many cigarettes a day do you smoke?’, which at one time every medic I ever saw would ask. Whatever amount you replied with, the figure usually halved to lessen the blow, the answer was always met with a sniff and the comment. ‘Well there you are, you see.’ So, for the time being Maud remains, because comfort, accessibility, and reliability remain paramount. To say nothing of the need for Chaplin’s privacy on his trips to the vet. I shall try and arrange my trips outside the town to avoid the rush hours and manage in that way, although that does not answer the problems of another near thousand people descending on the doctors surgery, post office, council etc. Have a splendid week, go safely wherever your life takes you.