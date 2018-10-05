COUNCILLORS SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am in the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local Councillors.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre. There are over 50 members who enjoy speakers, demonstrations, Christmas get-together, August garden party plus outings to theatres, local events etc. Contact P Winton email: wintoncp@tiscali.co.uk phone: 01273 585208.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. This class is back after the summer break on Tuesday September 4. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

COFFEE MORNING: Bereavement Support Group Coffee Morning on the second Wednesday of each month from 10am to noon in the Civic Centre. Bereavement can be a lonely journey so come and meet other people who are in the same situation as you in a friendly and informal setting. Contact Janet Quintavalle email: info@thebereavementcentre.co.uk phone: 01273 585818.

HALLOWEEN PARTY: Saturday October 27, 7pm to 9pm in the Civic Centre. Come along and enjoy the fun at our kids party. Ticket price £3 per person (adult and child) to include a hot dog and soft drink. Party games and entertainment provided by Unique Kids Parties. Contact email: enquiries@telscombetowncouncil.gov.uk phone: 01273 589777.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: The gardener having announced he is off to Tunisia for a fortnight, Chaplin and I are attempting our hand at weeding etc., ourselves. This is made somewhat difficult by his habit of walking between my arms as I am kneeling and insisting there is something hidden in the hole made by the offending weed. I have also been gathering up the windfalls from the apple tree, which has been very prolific this season, the apples having grown as big as I have seen them in twenty years. That long period of hot dry weather we had must have suited it admirable. I always feel a bit guilty about the waste of these apples. During the course of the summer, I have given away basketfuls of them to neighbours, the gardener has had his fill, but still I am left with a considerable amount. Some years ago, I used to leave them in a box outside the gate, with an invitation for everyone to help themselves but one year the lads of the village decided to throw them all over the road, which put me off somewhat. Reminded me of the man who had an old sofa to get rid of. Someone suggested he put it in his front garden with a notice saying £25 or near offer. ‘Nobody will pay that for it’, he protested. ‘No’, was the reply, ‘but someone will nick it’. Meanwhile, apart from the occasional strong wind and downpour, the weather is delightful. The sun shining with a warmth that seems to wrap itself around you. Friends in London, the Great Wen, tell me it is very chilly there during the day. How lucky I feel to live along this sunset strip. Have a great week, enjoy yourselves and go safely where ever your life takes you.