YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

NHS HEALTH CHECKS: We have free NHS Health Checks taking place at the Telscombe Civic Centre on Wednesday and Thursday, August 22 and 23, between 9.30am and 4pm. The checks typically take 30 minutes and includes blood pressure test, blood glucose, cholesterol assessment, lifestyle assessments, BMI calculation, medical history, pulse check and calculation of 10 year, Cardiovascular risk store, Stroke and Heart Disease. These free health checks are for those aged between 40 to 75 years and you must not have had an NHS Health Check within the last five years. Please call on 01273 589777 to book a time slot.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start at the Civic Centre. Contact Christine Webb email: c.webb@live.co.u phone: 01273 586191.

FOOTNOTES: ‘If we keep all the windows and doors closed and just leave two windows open to create a draught, you will feel a lot cooler’ I was addressing these words of wisdom to Chaplin as he sat allowing the wind from the electric fan to ruffle the fur on his back. whilst the temperature soared to the middle thirties. I did sympathise, it could be no fun having a luxuriant, thick fur coat permanently on in this weather. My Golden Retrievers used to have the same problem in this weather. Burdened with heavy, albeit beautiful thick coats, they would seek out the coolest place to lie and pant. Also they never have, and neither do I, the chance to become acclimatised to the heat. I remember the dogs I befriended in India and Afghanistan many years ago, were quite happy to be running about in the noon sun, oblivious to the heat and choking dust they threw up. I have no doubt that in a few weeks time we shall all be looking back on these glorious summer days and trying to recall them as we shiver into Autumn and Winter. But for now, the garden is reminiscent of those faded photographs of Edwardian England, a constant stream of brilliant sunlight playing on scorched lawns during the day and long shadows in the evening falling across the summerhouse. Truly, there is nothing like an English garden at the height of a beautiful summer.