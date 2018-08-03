COUNCILLORS SURGERY: on the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local Councillors.

NHS HEALTH CHECKS: We have free NHS Health Checks taking place at the Telscombe Civic Centre on Wednesday and Thursday, August 22 and 23, between 9.30am and 4pm. The checks typically take 30 minutes and includes blood pressure test, blood glucose, cholesterol assessment, lifestyle assessments, BMI calculation, medical history, pulse check and calculation of 10 year, Cardiovascular risk store, Stroke and Heart Disease. These free health checks are for those aged between 40 to 75 years and you must not have had an NHS Health Check within the last five years. Please call on 01273 589777 to book a time slot.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of every month from 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre. There are over 50 members who enjoy speakers, demonstrations, Christmas get-together, August garden party plus outings to theatres, local events etc. Contact P Winton email: wintoncp@tiscali.co.uk phone: 01273 585208.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

COFFEE MORNING: Bereavement Support Group Coffee Morning on the second Wednesday of each month from 10am to noon at the Civic Centre. Bereavement can be a lonely journey so come and meet other people who are in the same situation as you in a friendly and informal setting. Contact Janet Quintavalle email: info@thebereavementcentre.co.uk phone: 01273 585818.

STROKE ASSOCIATION: Support Group meet on the first and third Thusday of each moth from 2pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along to your local stroke group and meet other people who have been affected by stroke. Website: stroke.org.uk. Helpline: 303 303 3100.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: ‘So’, asked the chiropodist, as she flexed her wrists over my toe nails. ‘Are you working?’ I have been asked this question countless times over the years.

As a young actor, I was thankfully able to nearly always talk about the current play or film, TV show I was working on, continuing through middle into old age. Now, however, suffering somewhat from ‘all the ills that flesh is heir to’,

I have come to be thankful for long periods of rest between work. I earned my first pay cheque at the tender age of twelve and that was some sixty nine years ago, so I feel I have earned the right to slow down a little.

I do wonder though, why nobody says to any eighty year old odd plumber or carpenter, etc., ‘Are you working?’ Having said all that, I know from past experience that if my agent calls with a prime part or good directing opportunity, I will drag the pain wracked body back into action. I was born with this terrible itch and it still persists.

My parents, both born in the Victorian age and with a strong work ethic, would have approved of all this. Mercifully, that gene was not passed on to me, and I have been fortunate enough to have chosen a profession, where work became play and the most relaxing of all occupations, at least it still is for me.

The chiropodist finished her work with a flourish and pronounced my feet fit and well. She packed up all her paraphernalia and departed, leaving me with the sound of a well tuned, oiled and expensive engine gentle idling by the side of my shoulder.

Chaplin was purring and thus letting me know that lunch should now be served. Keep enjoying this beautiful weather, it will not last and we will look back fondly on it in a few months time. Go safely where ever your journeys take you.