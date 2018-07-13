YELLOW BUOYS: Fishermen, boat crew and recreational sea users are being urged not to interfere with the yellow buoys which are in use along the East Sussex coast during the summer months. Last year, six buoys, chains, shackles and anchors were lost because fishermen were tying their boats to the buoys and moving their position. Jet ski enthusiasts were also using them as slalom lanes for racing, and sailing clubs used them as anchor points for their boats. The cost to repair last year’s damage was around £2,500 and already this year two buoys, chains, shackles and anchors have been punctured and tampered with, costing another £500 to rectify. It’s important that anyone using the sea respects the equipment which is placed there. The buoys are not there for mooring up to, but are a vital safety aid in separating swimmers from fast-moving watercraft such as speedboats and jet skis.

MUSICAL EVENING: You are invited to a musical evening on Saturday July 21 at 7.30pm in St Laurence Church, Telscombe Village. For more information, please call Margaret on 01273 586398.

FULL COUNCIL MEETING: On the third Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

SUPPORT GROUP: Stroke Association Support Group meet on the first and third Thursday of each month from 2pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along to your local stroke group and meet other people who have been affected by stroke. Website: stroke.org.uk Stroke Helpline: 303 303 3100.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start at the Civic Centre. Contact Christine Webb email: c.webb@live.co.uk phone: 01273 586191.

COUNCIL MEETING: There is a Planning and Highways Committee meeting on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: ‘No point in mowing that’, said the gardener gloomily. We were surveying the brown expanse of burnt grass, where once, a few short weeks ago, our lawn had been lush and green. I agreed and looked up at the cloudless blue sky from which a scorching hot sun beamed down on us. There is always the temptation to get the hose out and water the lawns that surround the cottage, but I learned in a far- off land, a long time ago, the importance of conserving water and the lesson always stuck. I know the gardener grumbles about being restricted to only using a watering can for the most vulnerable plants, but I stand firm, even more so now my views have become fashionable in this country. When you have witnessed a ten year old boy, face down in a brown muddy puddle to satiate the burning thirst he had and treating it as the most natural thing in the world to do, you begin to realise why, in those long distant years, it was referred to as ‘white gold’. I know we are not anywhere near that stage of affairs in this country yet, but I still firmly believe in conserving water whenever I can. Meanwhile, I think that Chaplin is beginning to regret being saddled with a lush black fur coat in this weather. Fortunately, I had an old electrical fan, which I have brought into use and he spends most of his day stretched out on his back, whilst the air from the fan ruffles the fur on his belly. This, combined with open windows and doors, seems to cool him down. I, meanwhile, am stripped to shorts and sandals and although I have always loved the sun, I have to regulate my time in it now, and spend most of my day sitting in the shade. However, my love affair with hot weather has never abated, so long may it continue. Enjoy and go safely.