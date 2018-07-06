BINGO AFTERNOON: Southern Stomp Line Dance Club’s Charity Bingo afternoon had a Full House turn out to support this fun fundraiser and handed over a whopping £1,055 to the Martlets Hospice. Organiser Joy Ashton would like to thank everyone for coming along and especially the Mayor of Telscombe; Councillor Daryl Brindley for opening the event, Jo Funnell and her team from the local Martlets shop and not forgetting Councillor Ron Maskell for his fabulous Bingo calling. The event would not have been possible without all the help and donations from the local shops and businesses and especially the Telscombe Town Council, the Telscombe Hall Committee and all the Southern Stomp Line Dancers. Many, many thanks everyone.

ARMED FORCES DAY: On Monday June 25 to mark Armed Forces Day, we raised the flag with the Mayor of Telscombe, Cllr Daryll Brindley, the Freewoman of Telscombe, Brenda Sawyers, as well as Councillors of Telscombe Town Council, the Town Clerk, Civic Centre staff and members of Telscombe Residents Association.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school age 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

COUNCILLORS SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local Councillors.

FOOTNOTES: There being not much in the way of alternative programmes on TV, both Chaplin and I have got into the habit of watching the football. I write that quite seriously as he is fascinated by the ball flashing across the screen and from his perch on the side of my armchair, has become an avid football follower. I have to admit that I get somewhat bored after a while and amuse myself by looking at the outrageous hair styles of some of the players. Now, I used to spend a small fortune on hairdressers, back in the day when I had any hair to talk about, but these people must hand over small fortunes to get some of the creations they appear on the field in. Another bugbear for me are tattoos. I loathe the current fashion for both men and women to cover their usually attractive bodies with multicoloured badly drawn designs and copies of faces of their heroes. Nature made a fairly good stab at designing the human body and to imagine a person with a needle and garish coloured inks, and with the skill of the average graffiti artist can improve on it is ridiculous. Of course, now, while their skin is tight and firm they are fine, but, when they reach old age, the skin will become sagging, wrinkled and the tattoos faded and drab. That is not to say tattoos can be useful in some circumstances, albeit, in my case, embarrassingly so. I once purchased a villa in Spain from an elderly German gent. Whilst we discussed the deal over drinks poolside, I noticed he had a tattoo on the underside of his left arm. Being nosy I asked what it was and he told me it was his blood group and quickly changed the subject. Later, I discovered why. Apparently all SS officers in the Third Reich had this done, so they could be treated quickly when wounded. I still bought the villa. Enjoy this glorious weather, go safely and have a splendid week.