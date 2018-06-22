YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

CITIZENS ADVICE: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizens advice.org.uk Adviceline 03444 111 444

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school age 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

SUPPORT GROUP: Stroke Association Support Group meet on the first and third Thursday of each month from 2pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along to your local stroke group and meet other people who have been affected by stroke. Website: stroke.org.uk. Stroke Helpline 303 303 3100.

BINGO EVENING: On Friday June 29, 6.45pm for 7pm start in the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

COUNCIL MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. Please telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting.

ARMED FORCES DAY: Monday, 11am, raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag. Please join us at 11am as we raise the Armed Forces Day flag. Armed Forces Day gives the nation a chance to show its support for the military community, both serving and retired. Come along and show your support and then join us for a cup of tea and biscuit afterwards.

FOOTNOTES: Both Chaplin and I were sitting waiting anxiously one afternoon this week for the arrival of our new computer. Our lovely engineer duly arrived with an assortment of cardboard boxes and began unpacking and assembling the latest addition to the household. After about an hour or so and having carefully explained how the new computer operated, he left us to it. We spent the remainder of the day playing with the new toy. This one differs from our old one inasmuch as it is not a laptop, but a ‘proper’ computer with a separate keyboard. One thing my advancing years have insisted on is a considerable larger screen size and this is a great help. With a detached keyboard, Chaplin is now able to stretch out full length on the desk, so he is delighted as well. After getting used to various different operations and layouts, all appears to be running smoothly. Would that my ailing body was the same. My eye remains giving me trouble and although slowly returning to normal is still a nuisance and preventing me from travelling very far. But the garden is magnificent, with rose bushes in full bloom, the lawn looking trim and the flowerbeds sprouting with all those plants we spent the Winter and Spring planting. I say we, but it is all down to my faithful gardener and the efforts of the man who, for the past twenty years has mowed my lawns for me. As I gaze around, sitting in the blazing sunshine, tea and biscuits to hand with Chaplin curled up under my chair. I realise, that despite all the aches and pains and the irritation of blurred sight in one eye, it is still a wonderful world. I hope it is for you as well. Go safely, where ever your journeys take you.