COUNCILLORS SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local councillors.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday morning and Thursday evening at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. Contact Anneli Smith on 07930 490058.

COFFEE MORNING: Bereavement Support Group Coffee Morning on the second Wednesday of each month from 10am to noon in the Civic Centre. Bereavement can be a lonely journey so come and meet other people who are in the same situation as you in a friendly and informal setting. Contact name: Janet Quintavalle email: info@thebereavementcentre.co.uk.

FOOTNOTES: As I battled my way to an early morning appointment in Brighton, the news came over the car radio that another 450 odd houses were to be built within a stones throw of the A259 in Peacehaven. Sitting in a long queue of suffocating traffic, I tried to imagine what probably another thousand cars, morning and evening would mean to this once pleasant road. I have lived here for over twenty years, and indeed, once while working at the Theatre Royal, Brighton, stayed here in the early sixties. I am aware, of course, that there is a housing shortage and I am sure the local traders will welcome the business, albeit I would imagine the two remaining surgeries are facing a tsunami of new patients with a feeling of dread. It takes me a fortnight or more to see a doctor of my choice at the present time, soon it will be a case of getting an appointment, not the following month but the following year. Sitting in a car moving at walking pace, I also reflected that no alternative routes were available. As a Londoner, caught in such a situation, I was aware of at least half a dozen alternative routes I could take, to get me out of the jam, but here in Telscombe and Peacehaven, there are no other routes. Now, I come from the family of a builder, and I can remember my father talking about the need for access roads, the effect on the existing environment, and a dozen other rules and regulations that had to be complied with before a shovel went into the earth. The idea of putting 450 properties up with only one road available nearby, would have had local council and building officials howling with laughter, before they slung it out. Sadly the days of such sanity are long gone and the land is being covered in unsightly, bland, red brick boxes, clustered tightly together with of course, room for two cars in the front. Cars which will remain parked there soon as our roads become congested to a standstill. Betjeman, thou shouldst be living at this hour. Go safely and enjoy your week.