COUNCIL MEETING: Full Council Meeting on the third Wednesday in March, 7.30pm in the Civic Centre.

YOGA: With Natalie Heath every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Natalie Heath email: mrsnatalieheath@yahoo.co.uk phone: 07738538094.

LIVING LIGHT PILAGES: Every Monday from 11am to noon, Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am and Friday 9.30am to 10.30am in the Civic Centre. £6.50 per class or class pass for £44 (eight classes plus one free session). Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email: nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30m and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the Third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start, in the Civic Centre. Chairman: 01273 586191 Treasurer: 01273 581341.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane

email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: Little Stars Pre-School Dance Class for pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith 07930 490058.

SUPPORT GROUP: Bereavement Support Group Coffee Morning on the second Wednesday of each month, 9.30am to 12.30pm in the Civic Centre. Bereavement can be a lonely journey so come and meet other people who are in the same situation as you in a friendly and informal setting. Contact name: Janet Quintavalle email: info@thebereavementcentre.co.uk phone: 01273 585818.

STROKE ASSOCIATION: Stroke Association Support Group meet on the first and third Thursday of each month from 2pm to 3.30pm in the Civic Centre. Come along to your local stroke group and meet other people who have been affected by stroke. Website: stroke.org.uk Stroke Helpline: 303 303 3100.

FOOTNOTES: Dorothy, brother of William Wordsworth, once described daffodils as ‘dancing’. Surveying my own crop, covering a high bank, they were far from dancing. The snow and chill weather had left them lank and listless and looking very sorry for themselves. I know that when the weather becomes warmer they will perk up and put on their usual show of brilliant Spring colour, but at the moment they look very sorry for themselves. Followed by Chaplin, I climbed to the top of the bank and looked over to the South Downs Park. A few years ago I had a seat here and could sit and see nothing but fields for miles. Now a hundred or more roof tops are where once green fields flourished and tractors slowly trailed over brown earth, pursued by flocks of cawing gulls. With the sun hot on my face and my portable typewriter on my lap, it was a blissful way to spend a summer afternoon. However, times change and along with them my scenic view. It is still a pleasant place, but not quite the same. With Chaplin purring behind, we continued our tour of the garden. The previous day I had spent a lovely afternoon having tea with an old actor friend, and admired a climbing rose that entirely covered the end wall of his cottage garden. He gave me the name of the plant and on the way home I stopped at his garden centre, where he assured me I would find the rose I so admired. He was quite right and I was now looking for a suitable place to plant it. My own end garden fence was by far the most obvious choice and there it now is, in all its glory, both to my gardener’s approval, and of course more importantly, Chaplins. After such strenuous exertions we retired to the comfort of a warm kitchen, biscuits and coffee and me to the computer to try and finish a short story I was working on. Spring is definitely here, the kind man who mows the lawns for me is making the first cut this week, weather permitting, and that is always a sure sign that warm weather is just around the corner. Go safely, wherever your journeys take you.