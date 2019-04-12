Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

ST LUKE’’S PARISH CHURCH: will be holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday May 18 from, 10 to 11.30 am in aid of Church funds. Entry is 20p and refreshments will be available. Contact 01323 767020 or 01424 842106 for details and collections.

THE PEVENSEY, WESTHAM AND Stone Cross branch of the Royal British Legion: will be holding their Spring Coffee on Saturday April 13 from 10 am to noon midday in St Wilfrid’s Hall, Pevensey Bay. All are welcome.

THE NEXT MEETING OF the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association: will be held in the RBL Club, Polegate, on Wednesday April 24 starting at 7.30 pm. Retired members of the Corps and personnel still serving are welcome to attend. Further information can be obtained by ringing 01323 760547.

THE WESTHAM POP-IN: is held in Westham Village Hall on Wednesdays from 9.30 to 11.30 am. Entry is 60p which includes coffee or tea and biscuits. There is a large selection of 2nd hand books at 30 p, and this is where you can hire a jigsaw, also for 30p, together with a plentiful supply of pre-read magazines. The Pop-In is open to all, both established villagers and anybody new to the area – the Pop-In already welcomes hikers and cyclists who are pleased to be able to get refreshment on their travels.