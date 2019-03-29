Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

FURTHER TO THE ITEM last week: more information has come to hand. Westham Parish Council has also come under the latest boundary review and been divided into three areas: Westham, Stone Cross (part of), and the remaining part of Stone Cross (West) under the new area called Dittons. A number of Councillors from each of the areas will be elected so it is essential that the new area of Dittons puts forward candidates for the Parish Council to ensure they are represented. Details can be obtained from the Parish Clerk at Westham Parish Council on 01323 461299 or email westhamparishcouncil@aol.com There is not much time as the closing date for applications is Wednesday 3rd April 2019. Elections take place on 2nd May 2019.

JUST A REMINDER: THAT the Royal British Legion is holding a Fashion Show on Saturday April 6 in Pevensey Memorial Hall. Proceeds from the show will be split between RBL and St Nicholas Church. Afteernoon teal will be available.

THERE WILL BE A Social Dance Evening: on Friday April 5 at St Luke’s Parish Centre with a prgramme of music for Ballroom, Latin, Jive, Swing, Sequence Argentine and Ballroom Tango. Take along your own drinks and snacks, although there will be free tea and biscuits. For more information, please contact either Pam or Lyndon on 01323 760277 or 07709 329863.

Entrance to the evening costs £7 and dancing is from 8 to 10,30 pm.

THE GOOD COMPANIONS: (55+ Social Club) meets in the St Luke’s Parish Centre on the 2nd Friday of each month from 2 to 4 pm. The next meeting will be on Friday April 12.