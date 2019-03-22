Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE NEXT LOCAL ELECTIONS: are being held on Thursday May 2. Please note there have been some boundary changes and new Wards created. Hankham, Rickney, Westham and part of Stone Cross will now be in a new Stone Cross Ward and the remainder of Stone Cross will be in the Polegate Central Ward. More details can be found at https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/6011 and http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2016/1237/contents/made The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Friday 12th April 2019.

REME: THE NEXT MEETING OF the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be held on Wednesday March 27 in the Royal British Legion Club, Polegate, commencing at 7.30 pm.

THE EASTBOURNE CHORAL SOCIETY: will be presenting an evening of music by Brahms entitled “A German Requiem” on Saturday March 30 starting at 7.30 pm in All Saints’ Church, Grange Rd, Eastbourne. Tickets cost £12 and are available from the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre or at the door. Further details can be obtained from www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk

THE NEXT MEETING OF the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society: will be held on Monday April 1 in Westham Village Hall starting at 7.30 pm. The subject of the evening will be “King Henry III and the Battle of Lewes” a talk by James Dickinson.

DO YOU WANT TO have an enjoyable couple of hours: on either Tuesdays and or Fridays. Eastbourne Healthy walks are organised by the Healthy Walks Project Officer as follows: on Tuesdays you start from outside the Lakeside Tea Chalet, Hampden Park Drive, starting at 10.30 am Fridays are slightly different as the meeting place is outside the Co-op in Milfoil Drive, meeting again at 10.30 am. Free friendly walks every week for just an hour. It is suggested that you wear appropriate shoes and clothing according to the weather on the day.