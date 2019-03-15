Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

CONTROL ACCESS WITH DOORS to your home: As such, you want it to be as solid and protective as can be. Which means it being strong you can trust.Your door is the gateway enough to withstand even the most determined burglar. Whether you live in a flat or a house, your front door will always tell a thief the levels of security surrounding your home. If it looks really secure and burglar-resistant, then they’ll think twice about trying to gain entry. A locksmith belonging to the Master Locksmiths Association will check to see if your door is secure and made of solid timber or a robust composite. The locksmith can also reinforce the frame and check if the locks and hinges are British Standard approved. 1. If your door has a letterbox, a guard fitted to the rear of the door will prevent someone reaching in with a stick and a hook to fish for any nearby items such as a handbag or keys – which should never be kept near exterior doors. Consider cat flaps and dog flaps too. 2. Windows can be reinforced by using special film or by installing laminated panels. 3. Spy holes and security chains are recommended so that anyone visiting can be identified before you open the door. 4. Always remember to use both locks and check to make sure that the mortice lock is double-locked every time you leave your home. 5. A simple turn of a double-locking nightlatch gives you added security and peace of mind. 6. Door bars, such as a London Bar or Birmingham Bar greatly reinforce the doorframe and provide excellent protection against anyone trying to force a door open or kicking it down. 7. A lockguard does exactly that; it protects the keyhole and lock from being tampered with and is a great deterrent. If you are putting in a new front door, always fit security accredited products as these are tested to British standards and approved by the insurance industry. Talk to your locksmith about standard PAS 24 2016. Patio doors. Sliding patio doors are vulnerable to forced entry, so do check that yours have an anti-lift device fitted so they can’t be lifted out of the frame. Some uPVC doors are fitted with locks that protrude from the frame on the outside (euro profile locks for those in the know). If yours do, then consider getting a Master Locksmiths Association member to change the lock to a shorter one that can’t be snapped off.

THE FILM “SISTER ACT”: will be shown in the Parish Centre at St Luke’s Church on Saturday March 23. Doors open at 7 pm and the film will starty at 7.30 pm. Ticksts at £5 per person will be available at the door. There will be a Pay Bar during the evening.