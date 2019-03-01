Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH SEEKS volunteers to help save lives in Sussex: Is speeding an issue in your area? Can you help the authorities prevent it? Community SpeedWatch (CSW) is seeking more volunteers in a bid to continue to address its four main aims: To reduce death and injuries on the roads; To reduce the speed of vehicles to the speed limit; To increase public awareness of inappropriate speed; To improve the quality of life for local communities. CSW is a national initiative where active members of local communities join with the support of police to monitor speeds of vehicles using speed detection devices. To find out more and to sign up,www.communityspeedwatch.org/ or email stephen.oconnell@sussex.pnn.police.uk

To report an incident of dangerous or antisocial driving, visit www.operationcrackdown.org/

THE NEXT MEETING OF the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society: will be held on Monday March 4 in Westham Village Hall, starting at 7.30 pm. when members and visitors can listen to a talk by Helen Warren non “Bygone Old Town Eastbourne”.