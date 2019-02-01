Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE HAVEN PLAYERS Pantomime: this year was Red Riding Hood which was written and directed by Bob Hammond. We all know the story of the wolf eating grandma and this was portrayed very cleverly with a great deal of ingenuity. Granny played by Danny Dalziel always commands the stage with his presence and was ably assisted by the Dr (Mcauley Parker) who made an excellent foil for him. The wolf played by Andy Bennett was a superb baddie; the audience booed and shouted loudly whenever he appeared. The slapstick scene involving wallpaper and paste was extremely well executed by Farmer Hood, Walter & George played by Mark Gurney, Diane Hanson and Sue Davies. Tom the Woodman (Alisia Jay) and Red Riding Hood (Yana Mason) made a lovely leading couple. It was a great evening’s entertainment which was enjoyed by all. Look out for their next production of The 39 Steps in the Spring.

ST LIKE’S CHURCH: WILL be holding a Jumble sale on Saturday February 9 in the Hall from 9 am to 13 noon. All are elcome to attend.

THE GOOD COMPANIONS : 55+ Social Club meets in St Luke’s Church on the 2 Friday of every month from 2 to 4 pm. The next meeting will be on Friday February 8.