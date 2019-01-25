Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

This time of year is definitely Panto time: and the St Luke’s Player’s presented their version of Robin Hood which was specially written by Roy Maryan who also stepped in at the last minute to play the king. The highlights of the show was the playing between Friar Tuck, a large beachball and Mad Mary which was absolutely amazing and also outstanding was the ballet performed by Mrs Tuck. There was all the usual interaction between audience and cast which is essential to a pantomime plus the enthusiasm and talent of the entire cast made sure that a really good evening’s entertainment was enjoyed by the audience.

It is amazing how much can be achieved with such a small stage with curtains, minimal scenery but four different scenes depicted plus the front of curtains. Well done everyone.