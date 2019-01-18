Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

ONCE AGAIN THE PANTOMIME Season: is upon us and those of us fortunate to have bought tickets can be assured of an evening of excellent entertainment as the St Luke’s Players present the tale of Robin Hood and his Merry Men as they endeavour to thwart the evil machinations of the Sheriff of Nottingham. The show is on Friday January 18 at 7.30 pm and on Saturday January 19 with a matinee at 2.30 pm with the evening performance being at 7.30 pm. Tickets can be booked by ringing the Box Office on 07512 45-466 and cost £8 for adults and £4 for children. There is a special charge of £1 for children at the matinee who wish to sit on the floor in front of the stage.

REME: the next meetng of the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be on Wednesday January 23 2019 in the Polegate Branch of the Royal British Legion starting at 7.30 pm.