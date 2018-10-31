Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

REMEMBRANCE TIME IS HERE: again and the Pevensey, Westham and Stone Cross Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding the Poppy Appeal Coffee Morning in Westham Village Hall on Saturday November 3 from 10 am to 12 noon. Once again they are asking for your help in all areas. They need Bric-a-brac, prizes for the Tombola and the raffles, plus as many cakes as you can provide (they are always a good seller). Also, if you have some time to spare, they need your help in running the stalls etc. Refreshments will be available. If you can provide cakes, you are asked to deliver them to the Hall on Saturday morning.

CYCLE SAFETY: Now the days are shorter it is more important than ever to ensure your bicycle is not only road worthy but also kitted correctly for night use. There are also several legal requirements you must adhere to when thinking about taking your bike out at night: Cycling and the law. If you are on the roads when it’s dark your bicycle is legally required to have both lights and reflectors fitted. Your front light must be white and have a 110 degree, visibility your rear light must be red

Front and rear lights are allowed to flash. You must also have a red rear reflector and BS6102/2 amber reflectors on the front and rear of each pedal Although the legal requirement is for the front light to have a 110 degree visibility, in practice not many cyclists are fully aware of this. Ensure that your front facing bike light meets this requirement to help ensure you are more visible from different angles. To give you extra visibility from the side, also consider spoke reflectors. General cycle safety at night It is good practice to use your rear light when cycling during the autumn and winter months as the weather can change quickly and being as visible as possible on the road should be a priority. Hi-viz clothing is also an ideal way of staying visible during dusk and dark nights. Reflective clothing is a highly effective way of being seen on the busy roads, especially when it is worn on parts of the body that move. What to consider: Hi-viz clothing is very effective at making you visible at night

Add reflective items to body parts that move, i.e. shoes with reflective strips, reflective wrist bands and gloves: If wearing a back pack or rucksack ensure it has reflective strips or areas for greater visibility: Wear a rear light on your back pack or your helmet for extra visibility. The additional height of the light will be at eye level for most motorists. Ensure the batteries in your lights are always in full working order and not running low. Staying visible on the roads during the winter months is important; it doesn’t cost the earth and can help you have many hours of safe cycling.

YOU ARE INVITED: to an evening of Social Dancing organised by Momentum Dancing on Friday November 2 from 8 to 110.30 pm, in St Luke’s Parish Centre, Stone Cross. Music includes that for Ballroom, Latin, Salsa, Sequence, Argentine and Ballroom Tango and many others. Entrance is £7 and includes free tea and biscuits: take along your own drinks and snacks.

THE PEVENSEY AND WESTHAM \historical Society: will be holding their next monthly meeting on Monday November5 in Westham Village Hall, starting at 7.30 pm. They AGM will be followed by a talk on “Sussex – the |Armistice and Beyond” being given by Kevin Gordon. Entry charges for this meeting are as normal i.e. Members 25 p, Non members (always welcome) £1