Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

STONE CROSS WINDMILL: WILL be holding a fund raising Tombola in Langney Shopping Centre on Saturday October 20 from 9 am to 12 noon.

UPDATES ON SIGNIFICANT PLANNED Road Works: and Emergencies on Motorways. Neighbourhood Watch are pleased to inform you that arrangements have been made for Neighbourhood Watch to be informed of significant planned road works and major emergencies on nearby Motorways. To give you some background, the M23 is currently being upgraded to be a Smart Motorway between junctions 8 – 10. This carries a substantial amount of traffic to and from Sussex including Gatwick Airport, and of course it connects to the M25. If a serious incident affects these roads then road users from far afield are affected and this increases congestion on other roads and routes. This impacts journey times and fuel costs, and can lead to further accidents. We appreciate that some of the recipients of these messages may live some distance from a motorway, so you may be less affected by motorway incidents, but on the other hand you might be planning a long journey! To contact Sussex Neighbourhood Watch please E-mail enquiries@sussexnwfed.org.uk or visit www.sussexnwfed.org.uk

THE WESTHAM EVENING WI: will be holding their Autumn Fair on Saturday October 20 in Westham Village Hall from 10 am to 12 noon. All are welcome to attend.

REME: the next meeting of the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be held on Wednesday October 24 in the RBL Club, Polegate, starting at 7.30 pm. All past and present members of the Corps are welcome to attend.

FOR AN ENTRY PRICE OF 60 pence: you are invited to visit the Westham Pop-In (held in the Village Hall) which is open everry Wednesday morning between 9 .3 am and 11.30am, when, for your entry fee, you can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and biscuits. There is a large selection of pre-enjoyed books at a cost of 30 p each, a Jigsaw Library where you can hire a jigsaw for a mere 30 p per week (so no rush to get it done!!). The Pop In is open to all and there is no age barrier. It is already visited on a regular basis by both cycling and walking groups who appreciate refreshments as they pass by. If you decide to visit, you will be made welcome by this very friendly group.