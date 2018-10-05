Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

WESTHAM VILLAGE CONSERVATION GROUP: have organised a Hop Walk and Talk for Sunday October 7, meeting at Westham Village pond at 2 pm. Stroll along Peelings Lane to see the Hops growing: then on to Hankham for Oast Houses if time permits. Rosemary Barton will discuss Hop growing and picking, historical photographs to view. This is a free event: phone 01323 460338 if needed or email andyfionadurling@googlemail.com

I am reliably informed that the Apple Day event last week was a great success and was enjoyed by all taking part.

SUSSEX POLICE: is falling into line with police forces nationally and from Monday October 1 Sussex Police will no longer record reports of lost property in police stations, in person, online, email or through 101. The national decision was approved by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) after discussions between police forces and the National Police Front Counters Forum (NPFCF). Traditionally, police have accepted the responsibility of recording lost and found property, although there is no statutory duty to do so. Chief Inspector Roy Hodder, Communications Department said: “Although lost property will no longer be recorded by police, we are accepting items of found property. There are a range of other free services which will allow you to report if an item has gone missing. Also it is worth noting that some items of lost property need to be reported directly to the relevant issuing authority. For example a lost passport is to be reported to the passport agency, a driving licence to the DVLA or credit cards to the bank or financial provider. There are a few exceptions though. In cases where items which are dangerous or hazardous such as ammunition, firearms, weapons, chemicals/poisons are lost, these are to be reported to police immediately. Where an item has a serial number such as electrical equipment, it’s recommended that they are registered at www.immobilise.com which is free of charge. This will also help police identify and reunite you with your property if it was ever stolen. The Police website has comprehensive information on where lost property reports can now be made.

DO YOU CARE FOR somebody with dementia: or memory loss? Are you looking for some additional support and advice? Ivy House host two groups on the first Saturday of each month from 11am to 12.30pm at Ivy House, 19 Hartfield Rd, Eastbourne, BN21 2AR. The next meeting is on Saturday October 7. For more information please contact them on care@ivyhouse-dementiacare.com or telephone on 01323 431801.