Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE NEXT MONTHLY MEETING: of the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be held on Wednesday August 22 in the RBL Club, Polegate, starting at 7.30 pm. All members of REME past or present, are cordially invited to attend.

REPORT BY THE PEVENSEY and Westham Community Forest Garden: you are invited to find out more about forest gardening. Enjoy high summer in our forest garden and learn about what makes it special. We’ve had a busy summer in the forest garden, especially with making sure that key parts of it are surviving the drought and heatwave. We’re pleased to say that the forest garden continues to flourish, which is testament to the resilience of this kind of ecosystem. We’ve also successfully held two workshops on site in the last couple of months, the first being a Composting & Wormery Workshop and the second being a Clay in the Wild Workshop especially for kids. We’ve also agreed with a local primary school, Pevensey & Westham School, to be the host for some of its forest school sessions from this autumn onwards. Visit by local MP to our forest garden on August 17.

We’re delighted to report that the Member of Parliament for Bexhill and Battle, Huw Merriman, will be visiting our forest garden on Friday August. 17. We invited him several months back, and he was very happy to accept, especially as he is himself a keen beekeeper! We very much hope that as many people as possible can be there at the forest garden when he visits. If you’d like to be there when he visits, please let us know and we can give you further details about the visit. Community Market stall on August 25th: We will be running an information and fund-raising stall at the Community Market organised by the Pevensey Town Trust on Sunday August 25 from 10am to 3pm in the Town Square in Pevensey. If you have any items that you would like to donate to us (eg. books, plants) for sale at the stall in order to raise funds for the forest garden, please let us know. We will also be offering to lead people from our stall to our forest garden for free tours, so if you able to help run the stall and/.or help with the free tours then please let us know. Apple Day on September 29.:We will also be running an Apple Day on Saturday 29th September, probably very near to the forest garden. We will have an apple press on site to press whatever apples we have harvested and also whatever apples people bring along from their own gardens. Details of this event have yet to be finalised, so please watch out for further updates. There’ll be a free guided tour, if you wish, of our forest garden and we’ll provide you with free refreshments. Please bring your own mugs, if you can, for the hot drinks we can provide.

HOW DO YOU FANCY getting some fresh air: and exercise at the same time? Eastbourne Health Walks have been organised as follows; In Hampden Park on Tuesdays meeting outside the Lakeside Tea Chalet, Hampden Park Drive starting at 10.30am: Eastbourne Seafront meeting outside the Sovereign Centre on Wednesdays, also at 10.30 am and from the Co-op, Milfoil Drive, Shinewater on Fridays , once again at 10.30am. Free, friendly walks, every wewe2k for just an hour. Why not join in and feel good.