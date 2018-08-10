Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE SIXTH WEDNESDAY VILLAGE Show: will take place on Saturday 11th August from 2pm to 4pm with prize giving starting at about 3pm. The show is held in Westham Village Hall in Peelings Lane, opposite the pond.

Entry to the afternoon show is free and refreshments are available, including our now famous cream tea! There will also be a raffle. Classes include vegetables, fruits, flowers, baking, needlework, knitting and art and there is a special class for children. It promises to be a great afternoon for all the family,