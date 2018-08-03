Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

THE SIXTH WEDNESDAY VILLAGE Show: will take place on Saturday 11th August from 2pm to 4pm with prize giving starting at about 3pm. The show is held in Westham Village Hall in Peelings Lane, opposite the pond.

Entry to the afternoon show is free and refreshments are available, including our now famous cream tea! There will also be a raffle. Classes include vegetables, fruits, flowers, baking, needlework, knitting and art and there is a special class for children. Entry forms are still avalable at the hall. It promises to be a great afternoon for all the family and we look forward to seeing you there.

WHAT IS ACTION FRAUD Alert?: Action Fraud Alert is provided by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau which is run by the City of London Police as a national service. Register to receive direct, verified, accurate information about scams and fraud in your area.The system uses the Neighbourhood Alert Platform which is a secure, national community messaging facility used by Police, Neighbourhood and Home Watch, Crimestoppers,Fire & Rescue Services and local authorities throughout the UK.The service is totally free, you can sign up online immediately and messages are delivered by email, recorded voice and text message. The system is confidential, you can opt into other services from your account here and control what you receive and who sees your information. You can unsubscribe at any time instantly. f you are already registered on another site you do not need to re-register here, simply log in to your existing account and tick “Action Fraud” as a new Information Provider. If you are not already registered, please click the red button above and sign up today.

THERE WILL BE A Quiz Evening on Sunday August 5 in St Luke’s Parish Centre: doors open at 7 pm for a 7.30 pm start. Ca

you make up a team of 6 (at £5 per head entrance)? or are you an individual wanting to join a team on the night (same entrance fee applies)? Whtever you are, go along for an evening of quizzing and entertainment. There will be a lcensed bar on the evening and also a raffle.