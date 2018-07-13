Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Westham, will be holding a Flower Festival from Thursday - Sunday 19 - 22 July entitled “Miracles of Jesus”. Open from 10am - 5pm. Entrance free with donations gratefully received. Refreshments served from 10am to 4pm.

BARN DANCE: organised by the Westham Village Conservation Group, will be held on Saturday July, 14 in Westham Village Hall , 7 – 1030pm. Live band , ‘Spinning Jenny ‘ and a caller. Informal event beginners and children welcome. Tea and cakes will be available in the interval. Bring your own drinks. Tell no.01323 460338, or email andyfionadurling@googlemail.com for info. Please book in advance.

THE WESTHAM ART GROUP: will be holding an Art Exhibition in Westham Village Hall on Saturday July 21 from 10 am to 4 pm. All types of art work will be available for sale. Refreshments will be available including hoe made cakes/