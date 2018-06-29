Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

STONE CROSS SCHOOL: WILL be holding their Summer Fair on Saturday June 20 from 11 am to 2 pm. All are welcome to attend.

BECOMING A TRUSTEE OF The Neighbourhood Watch Network: The application process is now open for Trustee positions on the Neighbourhood Watch Network (NWN) Board. This year, it is hoped to build on the success of our current Board by seeking individuals with skills and/or experience in the following areas; Leadership (Chair & Vice Chair positions)Organisation and governance (Secretary position: Financial management (Treasurer position Neighbourhood Watch membership (x3 positions): Impact, evaluation and research: Youth engagement : Government policy: Fund raising: Digital technology. If you are interested in any of the above roles, please complete an application form and return to NWN by no later than 12 July 2018. Return details are listed within the application form. To download the application form and find out more, please click the following links; Trustee Application FormTrustee Application Guidance Notes

Trustees Roles and Responsibilities The election of successful candidates will take place at the NWN Annual General Meeting (AGM) due to take place on Thursday 2 August 2018, in London. Appointments are due to be announced across the Network shortly after the AGM. If you have any questions about the available positions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with sundeep.moore@ourwatch.org.uk

I WENT TO SEE “The Finish Line”: the farce put on by the St Luke’s Players. The whole of the action took place in the kitchen of a dilapidated old family building, with the owner and his wife having become somewhat absentminded. The maid, who was the principle character, spent her time rolling out some pastry whilst trying to deal with the elderly owner of the property, who was somewhat absent-minded. His sister, who was somewhat more affluent, came to visit, mainly to see what she could pick up from the few items remaining in the house. The action got more and more hectic as the farce went in, not made any easier by the arrival of two Russian “ladies” one of whom nearly brought the house down as she stomped about the stage. There was a terrible upset when the lady of the house found that the TV control was not working, as she had planned her afternoon’s viewing. All in all, a good evening entertainment which was enjoyed by all the audience and the cast.

THE NEXT MEETING OF the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society :will take place on Monday July 2 in Westham Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The speaker, John Fox, will be talking about his “Life as a Photo Journalist”...