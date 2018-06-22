Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

MOMENTUM DANCING ARE HOLDING: their Friday Night Social Dance Evening 0n Friday July 6, running from 8 to 11 pm in St Luke’s Parish Centre: entrance is £7. Take along your own drinks and snacks, although free tea and biscuits will be provided.

SUSSEX NEIGHOURHOOD WATCH: AND Sussex Police sign Memorandum of Understanding. Sussex Neighbourhood Watch Federation recently signed a Force level Memorandum of Understanding with Sussex Police, to replace previous Service Level Agreements.The aim is to enhance collaboration, communication and active support between Neighbourhood Watch and Sussex Police, supporting the three key priorities of the Force’s operational delivery plan: Keep communities safe and feeling safe, Identify and protect vulnerable people, Prevent and respond to harm. The new MoU comes in two parts. The first two pages reflect the agreement at county level, and there is an additional third page which will be signed within each Police District. At District level, local Neighbourhood Watch members can interact with the local Police, agree any appropriate local enhancements to the Force level agreement, and jointly sign this off. This provides the opportunity for local Neighbourhood Watch to closely engage with our police friends and ensure that mutually agreed action will not only be facilitated, but also delivered by both parties. John Wright MBE, Chair of the Sussex Neighbourhood Watch Federation, signed the new MoU along with Assistant Chief Constable Laurence Taylor, at the Sussex Police Headquarters in Lewes.

John said: “This MoU opens the door to a new chapter in our long and close relationship with Sussex Police. I am delighted that we have agreed a way forwards that reflects the reality of modern policing, coupled with the desire for Neighbourhood Watch to continue to play its important part in helping to deliver stronger and safer communities across Sussex.” He continued: “The new MoU also provides the opportunity for local Neighbourhood Watch operations to better partner and bond with their opposite numbers in local policing in a really meaningful way. This reflects that, in addition to the common ground across the county, at a local level there may be different opportunities or requirements that can easily be accommodate. Local Neighbourhood Watch members can agree locally whatever is needed locally, and together with the police play their part to make sure that those needs are met.”

THERE WILL BE A Variety Night: of Magic, Comedy and Music ion Stone Cross Memorial Hall on the evening of Saturday June 23, which will be presented in aid of Pancreatic Cancer Research in association with the Haven Players. featuring special guests from the world of Music, Magic and Comedy. The show starts at 7.30 pm: all tickets are priced at £12.50 and can be obtained from the Box Office on 01323 767816 or book online at www.havenplayers.com

CHALVINGTON HOUSE: CHALVINGTON, BN27 3TQ will be Open to the Public in aid of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital on Wednesday July 4. The gardens will be open from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2 to 4 pm. Entry is by donation. This is a country garden with lawns, lime walk, perennial; borders, walled swimming pool garden and a pond with a water feature. Take the A22 to Golden Cross, turn left towards Rope and Chalvington. Follow the Open Garden signs. There is off road parking and the gardens are disabled friendly.