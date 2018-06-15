Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

REME: the next meeting of the Eastbourne and District Branch of the REME Association will be held on Wednesday June 27 in the Royal British Legion Club in Polegate, starting at 7.30 pm. All past and present members of the Corps are invited to attend – you will be made very welcome.

CHURCH BREAKS IN SUSSEX: There have been some burglaries targeting Churches recently across Sussex. Please be vigilant and if you see any suspicious activity around churches please contact the police. .If you saw or heard anything, or have any information please contact us online, email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org Visit our Website for crime prevention advice Links and attachments: Sussex Police will only ever link you to secure web-sites we trust. We will only send you attachments where we believe it is absolutely necessary.

THE PENTACLE DRUMMERS: will be presenting Summer Solstice (the family friendly festival) on Saturday June 16 at Langney Sports Centre, Priory Lane starting at 10 am when there will be an all day presentation of family fun and celebration. Starting at 7 pm there will be live entertainment terminating at 1.20 am with the chillout after party. There will be free entry to the daytime fun and celebration, with stalls, food and drink, traditional fete games, tombolas, splat-a-drummer and more

HAVING SUGGESTED: A COUPLE of weeks ago where you can find the Old Loom Mill, here are a few details of what you can find going on there. There is a tea room which is open every day of the year apart from the Christmas break. The tea room offers wonderful views over the South Downs from the conservatory. There is also an outside seating area which is enjoyable during the warmer months. There is also a Fabric and Craft Centre, with a wide selection of knitting wools and fabrics and there is always somebody knowledgeable who will be willing to give advice and help. The local Crafters Demonstrations Classes are offered in the Craft Hall which is a brand new area where local artists and crafters display their crafts and offer them for sale to visitors’

ON SATURDAY JUNE 16: both Friston Place, Friston, BN20 0AL and Misty Acres, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, BN27 4DH will be Open to the Public, helping to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. The gardens will be open from 11 am to 4 pm and both gardens have much to offer visitors. Entry is by donation.