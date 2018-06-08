Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

DEMENTIA CARERS SUPPORT GROUP: invites you to go along to join them for a cuppa and a chat. They offer support and understanding, signposting and information in a confidential and informal setting. The meetings will be held on the second Monday of each month commencing on Monday June 11 between 2 and 4 pm. The meetings will be held at The Cranbrook, Penbury Road, Eastbourne, BN23 7FD. For more information on the Group please ring Mary on 01323 768880 or 07733 288851 or by email mwood7@talktalk.net.

SUSSEX RESIDENTS: INVITED TO complete the 2018 National Rural Crime Survey. It has been three years since the first National Rural Crime Survey asked the public for their views on matters relating to rural crime. This year’s survey is now live, and Sussex Police encourages those who live, work or visit rural communities in the county to respond and have their voice heard. In late 2017, the force appointed T/Supt Emma Brice and Sgt Tom Carter as dedicated leads for rural crime, to address the vulnerabilities and crime types which are specific to rural areas. T/Supt Emma Brice said: “A large proportion of Sussex residents live, work in or visit rural areas regularly and we really want to hear your views on issues related to rural policing and crime. We know that there are certain types of crime and areas of vulnerability which impact rural communities and businesses differently from those in urban areas.” Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “One of the focuses of this year’s survey is whether rural crime continues to be underreported. Three years ago, one in four people who responded to the survey nationally said they didn’t report the last crime they’d been a victim of because they didn’t see the point. This is an uncomfortable thing to hear, and for all those involved in protecting rural areas, so it’s important we ask these questions again and find out whether people are more willing to report crime and if they feel safer. It’s vital that the voice of rural communities is heard by those who can make a difference – from the Police to Government. I urge residents to take part in the survey and help us build a clear picture of crime and anti-social behaviour in rural Sussex and to understand the impact it has where you live or work.” The survey is available now at www.nationalruralcrimenetwork.net/survey and is open for submissions until Sunday 10 June.

THE ST LUKE’S PLAYERS: will be presenting the farce (by Paul A J Rudelhof and Jane Hilliard) “The Finish Line” on Saturday June 23 at 7.30 pm in St Luke’s Parish Centre. All tickets are priced at £8 and the show is suitable for all those aged 15 and over). Drinks will be available from the bar... For tickets contact the Box office on 013223 767020 or email saintlukestonecross@gmail.com All proceeds are in aid of St Luke’s Church.

SHERRINGTON MANOR GARDENS: will be open on Saturday June 9 in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Attractive gardens and grounds in a glorious rural setting with many distinctive features including a lake, colourful borders of mixed shrubs, roses and a beautiful orchard. Limited wheelchair access. Signposted from the A27.